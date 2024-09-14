K’taka BJP protests condemn Rahul Gandhi's statement on revoking reservation

Bengaluru : Karnataka BJP staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, condemning the statements of the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over revoking reservations in the country during his US trip.

Addressing the protesters during the demonstration, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, criticised Rahul Gandhi's statement, stating that it proves that the Congress party is anti-Dalit and anti-reservation.

“India's first Prime Minister, late Jawaharlal Nehru, had expressed opposition to reservations, and both late Indira Gandhi and late Rajiv Gandhi continued this stance. Rahul Gandhi is following this same legacy. The Nehru-Gandhi family has consistently opposed reservations,” Narayanswamy charged.

Narayanaswamy highlighted that in 1961, Nehru had publicly stated his opposition to any form of reservation in the country, arguing that reservations would hinder administrative efficiency and development work.

He further explained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, during a parliamentary session, presented a letter written by Nehru to all Chief Ministers, opposing reservations.

Rahul Gandhi is sidelining prominent Dalit leaders. The Congress won fewer than 50 seats in the 2014 elections, and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge was given the position of Leader of the Opposition just to retain a formal role, he slammed.

In the 2019 general elections, Congress did not qualify as the official Opposition, and a leader from West Bengal was made the leader of the house. Now that the party has achieved official Opposition status, Rahul Gandhi has taken over, pushing others aside, he charged.



Narayanaswamy challenged Congress ministers who called the BJP anti-Dalit, asking them to now answer who is truly anti-Dalit. "We were the ones who increased reservations, not you. You are the ones who are anti-Dalit and anti-reservation," he criticised.



Later, speaking to media representatives, Narayanaswamy accused Congress of misusing funds allocated for Dalit welfare, including those from schemes like the Ganga Kalyan Yojana, for election purposes. "Don't you feel ashamed for misusing the money reserved for Dalits? Aren't Congress leaders sinners for consuming the money meant for Dalits?" Narayanaswamy questioned.



He demanded an answer from Congress, accusing them of being sinners for exploiting funds meant for the welfare of the underprivileged.