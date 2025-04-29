Live
Maheshwar Rao Appointed New BBMP Chief Commissioner in Karnataka Administrative Reshuffle
In a recent administrative reshuffle, Maheshwar Rao M has been appointed as the chief commissioner of BBMP, taking over from Tushar Giri Nath, who is now the additional chief secretary for the urban development department.
Rao, who was the managing director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation, will also take on the role of BBMP chief commissioner.
Tushar Giri Nath will continue as additional chief secretary for home and will also act as the BBMP administrator, taking over from Umashankar SR, who will retire on April 30.
The government has stated that the roles of BBMP administrator and BBMP chief commissioner are now at the same level as the additional chief secretary according to IAS rules.