Man Sets Cars on Fire in Revenge Against Ex-Girlfriend in South Bengaluru

A serious incident took place in South Bengaluru when a man named Rahul, angry after his girlfriend broke up with him, set three cars on fire and damaged a motorbike. Rahul, who has a history of criminal activities, did this out of revenge.
The incident happened early on Sunday in areas under the Channamanakere Achhukaatu and Subramanyapura police stations. Rahul, a 20-something cab driver, and his friends went to the house of his ex-girlfriend’s father. He blamed her family for the breakup and fought with her brother. Rahul then set fire to a car and damaged a motorbike.
Next, Rahul and his friends went to an apartment where his ex-girlfriend and her mother lived. They tried to talk to her but failed, so they set fire to her mother’s car in the parking area. The fire spread to another car, and residents had to put it out. The apartment watchman tried to stop them but was attacked by Rahul.
Rahul has been involved in many criminal cases, including attempted murder and robbery. In January 2022, police shot him in the legs when he resisted arrest. The police are now looking for Rahul and his friends.