Namma Metro Scales Down Hebbal Land Use from 45 Acres to 9 Amid Legal and Political Pressure
BMRCL has reduced its land acquisition at Hebbal from 45 acres to 9, abandoning plans for a major depot due to unresolved land disputes, and other issues.
BMRCL has reduced its land requirement at Hebbal from over 45 acres to just 9 acres, dropping its plan for a full-fledged stabling depot on the Hebbal–Sarjapur metro corridor. This decision follows logistical constraints and political and real estate pressures.
Initially, the BMRCL has planned to come up with ab integrated hub, including a depot, parking, and transit facilities. However, the plan was dropped after BBMP proposed using the same land for a 14-km Hebbal tunnel road.
At a high-level meeting led by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Industries Minister MB Patil, BMRCL was advised to reduce its footprint to accommodate other projects.
The 45-acre land has been stuck in a legal and ownership dispute since 2004, involving Lake View Tourism Corporation and the KIADB. Though BMRCL offered ₹551.15 crore for the land in July 2024, real estate developers opposed the move, citing a court order favoring the private party.
Despite the dispute, KIADB has previously transferred portions of land to public projects like NHAI and BMRCL’s airport line.