PC Mohan Flags ₹28,405 Cr Metro Cost, Calls for Red Line Reassessment

The Union Government has asked for a revision of the cost estimates for Bengaluru’s Metro Phase 3A (Red Line), citing its exceptionally high projected cost. The line, planned from Sarjapur to Hebbal, is the most expensive project in Namma Metro’s history, estimated at ₹28,405 crore, or ₹776 crore per kilometre.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan justified the Centre’s move, stating that the line is indeed crucial for the city’s future transit needs, but that the costs must be reviewed.

“Bengaluru’s Metro Phase 3A (Red Line) from Sarjapur to Hebbal is crucial, but at ₹28,405 crore (₹776 crore/km), it is the most expensive project in Namma Metro’s history. The Centre has rightly sought revisions. BMRCL will now reassess and aim to reduce the high estimated costs,” Mohan tweeted.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has directed that an expert agency review the cost estimate before the project receives final approval from the State Government.

According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the cost escalations are due to several factors, including:

Land acquisition

Station construction

Underground tunneling and alignment

Traction and power supply

Signalling and telecommunication systems

Train procurement

The proposed Red Line spans 36.59 km, with 22.14 km elevated and 14.45 km underground. It will include 28 stations in total — 17 elevated and 11 underground.

This stretch is considered vital for connecting the growing IT hubs of Sarjapur with north Bengaluru, including key areas around Hebbal. However, the revised cost structure and implementation timeline will now depend on the findings of the expert review and subsequent decisions by BMRCL.

Bengaluru’s Metro Phase 3A (Red Line) from Sarjapur to Hebbal is crucial, but at ₹28,405 crore (₹776 crore/km), it is the most expensive project in Namma Metro's history. Centre has rightly sought revisions. BMRCL will now reassess and aim to reduce the high estimated costs. — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) June 10, 2025



