SHRC orders to probe 150 cases immediately and submit a report

Bengaluru: In a move that has shocked many police officers who are facing atrocity allegations, the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has directed the immediate investigation of 150 cases. The cases include 39 disturbing deaths in jails and lock-ups, along with other heinous crimes that have occurred across the state.

A senior official from the KSHRC revealed that a staggering 90% of these cases involve allegations against the police officers As a result, preparations are underway to issue notices and conduct thorough inquiries targeting the implicated inspectors.

The KSHRC is already burdened with a backlog of over 4,500 cases registered this year alone. However, undeterred, the commission has prioritized investigating 150 of these cases, aiming to complete the process and submit a comprehensive report by January 2024. Amongst these prioritized cases, a significant portion, approximately 135, involves allegations of police misconduct. The nature of the accusations against the police officers is deeply concerning, encompassing serious offenses like illegal arrests, destruction of evidence, registering false cases, assaulting individuals in custody, and even extorting money through illegal detention.

After remaining vacant for eight months, the KSHRC has finally received new leadership. Retired Justice L. Narayanaswamy has been appointed as the chairman, while District Judge S.K. Vantigodi and retired IAS officer Shyam Bhat have been appointed as members by the state government. This leadership change coincides with the commission's intensified efforts to address the allegations against the police and ensure accountability for any wrongdoing. The prompt investigation of these 150 cases is a step in the right direction toward achieving this goal. The KSHRC's action sends a strong message of transparency and accountability in the police force.