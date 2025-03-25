 Soaring Property Prices in India: Bengaluru and Hyderabad Among the Most Expensive

India's real estate market is becoming unaffordable for many. Prices are rising quickly in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru due to high demand, rising construction costs, and low supply. Luxury properties are increasing, but affordable options are disappearing, making it hard for the middle class to keep up.

A recent Reddit post pointed out that property prices in cities like Bangalore and Hyderabad have reached ₹2-2.5 crore on the outskirts, which is similar to prices in London and New York. This raised concerns about greedy developers and inflated prices targeting NRIs.

Many people are frustrated with high prices and poor infrastructure. One person avoided buying land in Bengaluru after old trees were cut down for road expansion. Others chose to invest in places like Dubai, believing Indian real estate was overpriced and corrupt. Another person found investing in tier-2 cities more profitable, as metro area properties barely made any profit due to high costs.

Some users pointed out that international comparisons, like between India and cities like London or New York, weren't entirely accurate. Prices in those cities had also surged after COVID-19, and while the advice to avoid buying in India was valid, they feared it would largely be ignored. Still, many believe that property prices will never truly fall because, despite being overpriced, there's always someone willing to pay.