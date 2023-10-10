South Asia's first aircraft recovery training school set up at B’luru airport

Bengaluru: Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Monday said it has marked a significant milestone with the establishment of South Asia's first-of-its-kind Aircraft Recovery Training School on the premises of Kempegowda International Airport here.

The newly set up institution is entirely dedicated to providing specialised aircraft recovery hands-on training, equipped with state-of-the-art Disabled Aircraft Recovery Equipment (DARE), it said.

According to a statement issued by BIAL, through a strategic partnership with KUNZ GmbH Aircraft Equipment, Germany, it will offer Disabled Aircraft Recovery Training under the Trainair Plus programme recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), BIAL said in a statement.

“In the event of an aircraft mishap on the runway, swift, precise, and safe recovery is paramount to restore normal airport operations. The absence of trained personnel and equipment can inadvertently lead to operational delays and even pose potential risks to the aircraft in respect of secondary damage,” it said.

Acknowledging the critical importance of aircraft recovery, BIAL's top-of-the-line training facility is dedicated to equipping aviation professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge needed to respond effectively to such challenging situations, it added. Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said, "The establishment of the Aircraft Recovery Training School at BLR Airport reflects our primary goal of elevating operational efficiency and prioritising passenger safety.

As the first airport in India to acquire specialised code F compatible aircraft recovery equipment and assemble a proficient team of recovery managers, we have made substantial advancements in enhancing our operational preparedness.” BIAL said.