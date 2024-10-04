Special Transport Facility by KSRTC during Mysuru Dasara-2024 and Dasara holidays

Bengaluru : In view of Mysuru Dasara-2024 and Dasara holidays, KSRTC has made elaborate arrangements for operating extra buses as mentioned below in addition to the existing Karnataka Sarige (Express), Rajahamsa, Sleeper,Airavat, Airavat Club Class (Multi-Axle) Ambari Dream Class, Pallakki Sleeper and Ashwmeda services to provide transport facility to the travelling public coming from various places of the State and the Country to attend the World Famous Dasara Festival being held at Mysuru.

On the backdrop of Dasara festival holidays, KSRTC has made elaborate arrangements for operating more than 2000 extra buses to various places of Intra and Inter-State from Bengaluru to provide transport facility to the travelling public from 9 October to 12 October. These special buses will be exclusively operated from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station, Mysuru Road Bus Station and Shanthinagar BMTC Bus Station. Special buses will be operated from various Intra & Interstate places to Bengaluru from 13 October to 14 October.

Special buses will also be operated to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Sringeri, Horanadu, Shivamogga, Madikeri, Mangaluru, Davangere, Gokarna, Kollur, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Karwar, Ballari, Hosapete, Kalaburagi, Raichur and other places in the State. and also to Hyderabad, Chennai, Ooty, Kodaikanal, Salem, Thiruchinapalli, Pudukote, Madurai, Panjim, Shirdi, Pune, Ernakulam, Palghat and other places in the neighboring States.

260 special buses will be operated exclusively from Mysuru Road Bus Station, Bengaluru to Mysuru and it is planned to operate 400 special buses exclusively from Mysuru to cater to the needs of the tourists visiting the surrounding tourist/pilgrim centers of Mysuru like Chamundi Hills, KRS Dam/Brindavan Gardens, Srirangapatna, Nanjanagud and also to places like Madikeri, Mandya, Malavalli, H.D.Kote, Chamarajanagar, Hunsur, KR Nagar, Gundlupet, etc ( totally 660 special buses).

KSRTC is operating “Fly Bus” – A/C Multi Axle services from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru to Mysuru directly for the convenience of the passengers.

One day Special Package tour facilities by Karnataka Sarige vehicles, for the convenience of tourists coming to Mysuru:

Giridarshini : Bandipur, Gopalaswamy Hills, BR Hills, Nanjangud and Chamundi Hills (Bus fare for Adult: Rs.400 and Child: Rs 250).



Jaladarshini: Golden Temple (Bylakuppe), Dubare Forest, Nisargadhama, Rajaseat, Harangi Reservoir and KRS (Bus fare for Adult: Rs.450 and Child: Rs.300).

Devadarshini: Nanjangud, Bluff, Mudukuthore, Talkad, Somanathapura and Srirangapatna (Bus fare for Adult: Rs 300 and Child: Rs 200). These package services will be operated from 3 October to 15 October.