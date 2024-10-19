Speed Up Atal Bhujal Project Works: Minister NS Boseraju

Bengaluru : Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju has directed officials to expedite the implementation of the Atal Bhujal project across 41 taluks in the state, ensuring that all ongoing works are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

During a review meeting held at Vikas Soudha today, the minister assessed the progress of the groundwater management initiative and issued clear instructions to accelerate the pace of work.

The Atal Bhujal Yojana, operational in seven states across India, aims at sustainable groundwater development through community participation. Karnataka has been recognized as a top performer in the effective management of this project. Minister Bose raju emphasized the need to maintain this level of excellence and urged officials to meet deadlines for the completion of ongoing tasks.

Additionally, the minister reviewed the state's proposals under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and the Repair, Renovation, and Restoration (RRR) schemes. He called for an increase in the submission of proposals, expressing concern over a delay in Tumkur district's PMKSY submission. He instructed officials to ensure that more proposals are prepared under both schemes as previously directed.

The minister also voiced his dissatisfaction with the slow progress of the Atal Bhujal project in Kolar district, instructing officials to complete all works by November.

The meeting was attended by Raghavan, Government Secretary of the Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Department, Kiran Masuti, Director of the Atal Bhujal Project, and the project's Executive Engineer.