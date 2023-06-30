Study says Tons of Anna Bhagya rice wasted due to improper storage facility

Bengaluru: The state government's efforts to procure rice for the "Anna Bhagya" program are facing significant challenges as a recent study has shed light on the losses incurred due to the inadequate warehousing system.

The State Monitoring and Evaluation Authority conducted a comprehensive study, revealing that rice stored in several warehouses across the state is being spoiled due to improper storage methods, leading to substantial losses. An senior officer on condition of anonymity shared the findings of the study, stating, "The assessment authority analyzed the distribution of rice under the Anna Bhagya Yojana from 2013 to 2019. The study identified that 39.3% of food grains are stored in unscientific and unhygienic locations, including godowns and Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets. This has resulted in significant financial losses."

Upon reviewing the report, the government has taken immediate measures to address the issues. The official stated, "The authority has recommended a review or cancellation of licenses for distribution agents involved in unscientific practices to prevent further losses. Appropriate action will be taken against those engaged in improper collection methods." The study also highlighted a decrease in the popularity of the public distribution system in areas such as Bangalore, Kodagu, and Dakshina Kannada. Consequently, the report suggests redirecting resources to other regions. The authority plans to discuss this recommendation with the government for further action.

In response to the challenges faced in procuring rice, the Karnataka government announced that it has initiated the process of inviting tenders from the open market. After the Food Corporation of India (FCI) declined to sell rice to the state, the government has resorted to procuring rice from alternative sources. In the interim, the government has announced its decision to provide cash allowances to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families instead of rice until the rice procurement issue is resolved. The Congress party had initially promised to provide 10 kg of rice free of cost to BPL families.

Considering the difficulties in rice procurement, the government has decided to offer a payment of ₹34 per kg of rice. Each member of a BPL family will receive a cash allowance for five kg of rice, while the remaining five kg will be supplied by the central government. Cash payments will continue until the state government successfully procures rice from the open market.

Despite approaching various rice-producing states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab, the state government has struggled to obtain a sufficient quantity of rice to meet its requirements. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed the state's need for 29,000 metric tonnes of rice per month, a demand that could not be fulfilled by the available sources. Currently, rice is priced at ₹50-60 per kg in the market, and the decision to offer only ₹34 has faced criticism.