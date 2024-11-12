Trump Tower to rise in Bengaluru, too; More towers in India than in America

Bengaluru : Real estate projects in collaboration with Donald Trump family are increasingly spreading in India. Trump Towers are located in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram and Kolkata. Now it seems that some more towers are going to be established. According to the report, the number of Trump Towers in India may increase to ten in the next six years. These towers are also going to rise in cities like Bangalore and Hyderabad. No other country outside America has so many Trump Towers.

Real estate is one of the major businesses of Donald Trump’s family, including his son, Jr. Trump. Tribeca Developers is the real estate partner of the Trump Organization in India. It is the same company that is building Trump Towers in India.

Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, says that he first met Donald Trump Jr. in New York about 13-14 years ago. We don’t need too many projects. “Junior Trump told us that whatever you do, you have to be the best in that department,’’ says Kalpesh.

Currently there are Trump Towers in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram and Kolkata in India. The total area of these is 30 lakh square meters and there are 800 residences. The price of each is from Rs 6 crore to Rs 25 crore. The total value of all these is Rs 7,500 crore.

Now six more Trump Towers including Bangalore are coming up in the next six years.

Their floor area will increase to 80 lakh square meters. The total value could be Rs 15,000 crore.