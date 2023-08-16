Tumakuru: Karnataka navigates impending power challenges

Tumakuru : In the midst of the Independence Day celebration program held in Tumakuru, Karnataka’s State Home Minister, G Parameshwara, conveyed a concerning message about the state’s energy landscape. The shortage of rainfall in key regions has taken a toll on electricity production, raising the cocnern of impending load shedding.

Highlighting the intricacies of the situation, Minister Parameshwara revealed that nearly eleven districts within the state have experienced below-average rainfall during this year’s monsoon season. The direct consequence of this weather irregularity has been the disruption of hydroelectric power generation. Consequently, the state will be compelled to implement load shedding measures in an effort to balance electricity supply and demand.

Of paramount concern is the declaration of certain areas within the state as drought-affected zones due to the paucity of rainfall. Parameshwara articulated that the agriculture sector is grappling with the repercussions of insufficient precipitation. Only 35% of the farmers in Tumakuru have commenced sowing due to inadequate rainfall.