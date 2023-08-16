Live
- Two sides of Lisbon: Day vs Night
- Gaza ready to hold municipal elections: Poll body
- Let everyone finish, we have plenty of time to answer: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Genekha matsutake mushroom festival
- Seoul unveils new promotion logo
- Sudan's civil aviation authority opens airspace in eastern sector
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Top 15 inspiring quotes by former Indian PM
- Indian banks' operating environment stronger, but structural issues continue to affect: Fitch Ratings
- Virat Kohli in the T20 team for 2024 WC? Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar gives thumbs up to it
- CMs Medak visit postponed
Just In
Tumakuru: Karnataka navigates impending power challenges
In the midst of the Independence Day celebration program held in Tumakuru, Karnataka’s State Home Minister, G Parameshwara, conveyed a concerning message about the state’s energy landscape.
Tumakuru : In the midst of the Independence Day celebration program held in Tumakuru, Karnataka’s State Home Minister, G Parameshwara, conveyed a concerning message about the state’s energy landscape. The shortage of rainfall in key regions has taken a toll on electricity production, raising the cocnern of impending load shedding.
Highlighting the intricacies of the situation, Minister Parameshwara revealed that nearly eleven districts within the state have experienced below-average rainfall during this year’s monsoon season. The direct consequence of this weather irregularity has been the disruption of hydroelectric power generation. Consequently, the state will be compelled to implement load shedding measures in an effort to balance electricity supply and demand.
Of paramount concern is the declaration of certain areas within the state as drought-affected zones due to the paucity of rainfall. Parameshwara articulated that the agriculture sector is grappling with the repercussions of insufficient precipitation. Only 35% of the farmers in Tumakuru have commenced sowing due to inadequate rainfall.