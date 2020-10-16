Two Lalithaa Jewellery showrooms in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Lalithaa Jewellery, South India's leading name in jewellery retail for over 37 years, opens two majestic showrooms, the 28th& 29thin its chain, at Mangaluru and Marathahalli, Bengaluru.

Coinciding with the inaugurations, the entire range of gold jewellery is being offered for 2% less in VA charges, while the entire range of diamond jewellery is offered at Rs.3000 less per carat. This is lower than their already lowest price in the market.

"We want to continue expanding in South India. After witnessing tremendous response to our Bengaluru showrooms, we decided to create more footprints in Karnataka for the convenience of our customers," says Dr. M. Kiran Kumar, the CMD of the jewellery retail behemoth.

The inauguration of both showrooms are scheduled at at 10 am on Sunday.

Mangaluru showroom is located at 4-6-73/1,2, Kushe Sadhan, KRR Road, Near PVS Circle, while Bengaluru showroom is at arthur Road, Marathahalli.