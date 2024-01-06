Vijaya PU College Celebrates College Day with Dynamic Star Prajwal Devaraj

Bengaluru : Vijaya PU College, Jayanagar recently celebrated its 51st annual College Day with great enthusiasm and fervor. The highlight of the event was the presence of Sandalwood star, Dynamic Prince Prajwal Devaraj, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. The event witnessed an overwhelming response from students, faculty, and staff members.

Prajwal Devaraj, known for his versatile acting skills and charismatic persona, captivated the audience with his inspiring speech. He emphasized the significance of student life and the importance of striking a balance between academics and extracurricular activities. Prajwal Devaraj stressed that while academic achievements are vital, participating in cultural activities and exploring one's passions are equally essential for holistic development.

During his address, Prajwal Devaraj shared insights into his upcoming movie, Mafia, which left the audience eagerly anticipating its release. He unveiled an exclusive teaser of the film, creating a buzz among the students and film enthusiasts present at the event. The teaser showcased the actor's versatility and the movie's intriguing storyline, leaving the audience eagerly awaiting its release.





The College Day celebration was a perfect blend of cultural performances and academic recognition. The event commenced with a mesmerizing classical dance performance by the college's dance troupe, followed by a series of engaging skits and musical performances by the talented students. The performances showcased the students' creativity and dedication, leaving the audience spellbound.



The college management and faculty members took the opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the academic achievements of the students. Prizes were awarded to the top-performing students in various subjects, motivating them to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits.

Speaking on the occasion, the college principal, PC Nagaraj, expressed his gratitude to Prajwal Devaraj for gracing the event and inspiring the students with his words of wisdom. He emphasized the importance of such events in fostering a sense of community and encouraging students to explore their talents beyond the classroom.

The College Day celebration at Vijaya PU College was a resounding success, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present. The event not only provided a platform for students to showcase their talents but also instilled in them a sense of pride and motivation to excel in all aspects of their lives.

As the event concluded, students and faculty members expressed their gratitude to the college management for organizing such a memorable celebration. The College Day served as a reminder of the importance of embracing both academic and cultural pursuits, inspiring students to become well-rounded individuals ready to face the challenges of the future.

