World Bank Approves $426M for Bengaluru Water Security and Flood Control Project

The World Bank has approved USD 426 million for Bengaluru. This money will help water for 4 million people.

The project will fix 183 lakes. Lakes stop flooding by holding rainwater.

It will help warn people about bad weather. The Disaster Centre will be stronger.

The project will help the water board earn more. It will get USD 5 million from private money.

The money will fix old pipes. It will add smart water meters.

The plan will give sewer connections to 100,000 homes. It will build nine new sewage plants.

Clean water will be used again for factories and to fill underground water.

The loan is from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. It will be paid back in 20 years. The first five years have no payments.