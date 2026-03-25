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PVKK Polytechnic holds campus recruitment

  • Created On:  25 March 2026 11:56 AM IST
PVKK Polytechnic holds campus recruitment
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Anantapur: Campus recruitment drives were successfully held at PVKK Polytechnic College for third-year students, with the participation of Tata Electronics, Foxconn and Hyundai Mobis. Principal Dr Vaibhav said the initiative aims to connect students with industry opportunities.

A total of 34 students were selected by Foxconn and 98 by Hyundai Mobis. The selection process included group discussions and interviews. Selected candidates will join as Trainee Engineers and Assembly Operators with an annual salary of about Rs 2 lakh.

College chairman Dr Kishore Palle, placement officer Baba Fakruddin, and company representatives congratulated the students on their achievement and future career prospects.

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campus recruitment drivestudent placementsFoxconn Hyundai Mobis hiringtrainee engineer jobsPVKK Polytechnic College
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