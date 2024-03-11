150 Namo Drone Didis from UP, Bihar showcase skills to PM at Sashakt Nari - Viksit Bharat programme

New Delhi : About 150 rural women from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar showcased their drone pilot skills to the Prime Minister at the Sashakt Nari - Viksit Bharat programme on Monday.

Trained by domestic drone manufacturer Marut Drones, the women, called Namo Drone Didis, operated AG 365 drones at the event held at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, New Delhi.

Marut Drones trained 90 women from Phulpur District in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and 60 from Motihari in East Champaran, Bihar.



The Sashakt Nari - Viksit Bharat programme, virtually attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, witnessed agricultural drone demonstrations conducted by the Namo Drone Didis from 10 different locations. During the programme, the Prime Minister also handed over drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis.

“I have full faith that Nari Shakti will lead the technology revolution in the country” he said while elaborating on the expansion of drone technology to areas such as transporting milk and vegetable products to the market, medicine delivery etc.



Prem Kumar Vislawath, CEO, Founder of Marut Drones, said in a statement, "Marut Drones has leveraged drone technology to further women’s empowerment and equality. We are proud to have supported female drone pilots in tackling the obstacles within male-dominated sectors such as agriculture and aerospace. The success of Marut Drones lies in becoming essential stakeholders to shape rural prosperity by empowering 150 out of 1,000 Namo Drone Didis.”



“Marut’s comprehensive DGCA-approved training programmes strive to break barriers for aspiring women drone pilots,” he added.



Through government initiatives and Marut’s drone technology, the company aims to promote economic empowerment of women farmers and enable them to become innovators of modern agricultural methods.

