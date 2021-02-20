2-day BioAsia meet in Hyd from tomorrow

Hyderabad: BIOASIA 2021, global bio business forum, will host its 18th edition with the theme "Move the Needle" in Hyderabad on February 22 and 23.

The event willbe supported by the life sciences industry and will have a participation of about 30,000 life sciences professionals from around the world, organisers said in a statement.

The two-day event will feature global leaders including Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft, Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientific Officer, WHO, Peter Marks, Director, CBER, FDA, and several others.

The forum is set to be interesting with promising discussions by delegates with deep domain knowledge in healthcare and technology. Corporates across the life-sciences industry have shown support to spark and accelerate development conversation.

"We are extremely glad to have industry partners on board for BioAsia 2021. Over the years, the partnership between the government and industries has only grown in the State and this has transformed into many success stories in the Life Sciences sector," said Jayesh Ranjan,Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Telangana.

Hailing the industry for the support extended to the event, Shakthi Nagappan, CEO, BioAsia and Director of Telangana Life Sciences,said, "An event of this scale would not have been possible without the cohesive support from the industry.

With the support we have been receiving for the forum, we are able to expand the platform and gain higher participation on a global scale.