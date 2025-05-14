2-day meet Green Cementech 2025 begins from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)- Green Business Centre is set to host the 21st edition of Green Cementech 2025 Conference & Exposition on May 15-16 here at HICC. This event is being organised in partnership with the Cement Manufacturers’ Association (CMA).

With the theme ‘Road towards Net Zero Carbon,’ the Green Cementech 2025 aims to provide a dynamic platform for cement industry leadersand sustainability professionals to share, showcase and discuss latest developments in the net-zero transition.

The event will feature presentations and discussions on the net-zero transition in the Indian cement industry. With 10 technical sessions, 50 national and international speakers, 500 participants, and 70 stalls showcasing the latest technologies and services, this event presents a unique opportunity for cement professionals to network with peers, technology providers and thought leaders driving the sustainability agenda in the sector.

In addition, the event will also feature felicitation of a distinguished personality from the cement sector, launch of a web tool for the cement sectorand the release of two key publications:

Energy Benchmarking for the Cement Industry and Green Hydrogen as an alternative fuel for Indian Cement Industry.