24L households get rooftop solar systems

New Delhi: Rooftop solar systems have been installed on around 23.96 lakh households, which is around 23.96 per cent of the one crore households targeted under the PM solar scheme, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY) is a demand-driven scheme, wherein all residential consumers in the country having a grid-connected electricity connection of the local Discomcan avail the benefits of the scheme by applying on the National Portal of the scheme, Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

He informed the House that against the target of covering one crore households in the residential sector with installation of rooftop solar systems under the solar scheme by FY2026-27, a total of 23,96,497 households have been installed with rooftop solar systems, which is around 23.96 per cent of the target.