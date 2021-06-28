3-day TiE Hyderabad summit in October

Hyderabad: Hyderabad chapter of TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) has announced The Sustainability Summit-2021 with a theme on 'Where Entrepreneurship Meets Sustainability.' The 3-day summit is scheduled to be held during October 4-6, 2021, here in a hybrid mode comprising 80 per cent virtual participation.



The summit will have 20,000 entrepreneurs from 25 countries, 200 plus investors, world leaders, etc. 25 TiE chapters across the world will participate in the summit.

The chapter has launched the summit curtain raiser in an event. Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana IT secretary, Dr Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel, Claudio Ansorena, Ambassador of Costa Rica, took part in the event.

Manohar Reddy, president, TiE Hyderabad, adds: "With this TiE Sustainability Summit, Hyderabad could potentially become the destination for startups in the sustainability sector. We are excited about hosting this global event." So far, the participation, co-operation and support by large corporates is positive in Telangana.

Moreover, young entrepreneurs, startups, innovators have a significant role to achieve the SDGs goals. The organizers have collaborated with Israel and Costa Rica, which are global role models, said Ranjan.

Dr Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel, said that "the only way to achieve the goals is through education to innovation to sustainability. Israel has shown a path on how entrepreneurship has to be done ."