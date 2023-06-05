360LIFE, A Leading Real Estate Developer Celebrated WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY

360LIFE, a leading real estate developer is committed to spearheading a strategic shift towards sustainability. As we celebrate World Environment Day, we are proud to share our initiatives aimed at creating a greener future.

First and foremost, 360LIFE introduces a paradigm shift in luxury living. Our premium sky villas, located in the prime Hitec City of Hyderabad, offer a sensory experience like no other. Beyond opulent amenities and exceptional design, our ethos revolves around holistic living and harmonizing with nature. With stunning vertical forestry, our sky villas embody the fusion of modern luxury and eco-consciousness.

In our endeavor to create sustainable spaces, we have successfully transformed a construction site into a green oasis. Through meticulous planning and innovative techniques, we have integrated lush greenery and natural elements seamlessly into our projects. This not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also promotes ecological balance and improves the overall well-being of residents.

Our green solutions encompass an array of industries so we can offer a comprehensive ecosystem of sustainable solutions:

• Dairy

• Property consulting

• Healthy restaurants and food businesses

• Healthy sweets and bakeries

• Transdisciplinary health consulting.

• Investments

• Design consulting

• 360 Life Foundation (CSR Wing)

• Engineering and infrastructure

• Legal consulting

• Organic food and lifestyle product

Collaboration is key to driving impactful change, which is why we are proud to partner with the Parisara Foundation. By joining forces with government entities, academic institutions, NGOs and citizen groups, we aim to transform the urban ecology of GREATER HYDERABAD. Through scientific studies, charitable activities and the promotion of industry, media, art and culture, our collaborative efforts will create a sustainable and thriving environment for all.

Furthermore, we are excited to announce the launch of the NIGHA app, developed by 360 LIFE Foundation. This groundbreaking application provides citizens with valuable data on air quality, water parameters, green cover quality, soil quality, and electromagnetic radiation (EMR). With NIGHA, individuals can monitor the environmental factors that impact their well-being and contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future.

On this World Environment Day, we are honored to have esteemed dignitaries as our Chief Guests to inaugurate these initiatives. We believe that through our collective efforts, we can create a greener, more resilient world for generations to come.