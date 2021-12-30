42 Indian unicorns in 2021

After the US and China, India stands third in the world having highest number of unicorn startups. While the country has 79 unicorns with a valuation of close to $260.5 billion, 42 of them were born this year. However, there is no startup with a valuation of $1 billion or more from Hyderabad in that list. India's leading innovation ecosystem enabler T-Hub CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali says, "Hyderabad is becoming the address for new startups in the country. Unicorns will emerge from here in the coming years. One or two of our startups are close to receiving unicorn status in next 12-24 months."