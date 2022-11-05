5 from realty sector bag Business Excellence Awards

Hyderabad: Out of overall 20 winners of hmtv Business Excellence Awards 2022 in various categories, five persons are from the housing and construction sector. SreeSiddi Vinayaka Property Developers Chairman and Managing Director Kasarla Mahender Reddy got the Best Real Estate Company award in Retail category.



Suchir India Executive Director Roopali Kiron took the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2022. Surya International Ltd Managing Director PendyalaHarinath Babu bagged the award as Best Sanitaryware and Fixtures Company in Retail category, and Sai Properties and Projects Ltd Director K Dwaraka Ramesh received an award for Best Investment Solutions Provider in Services category.

Parijatha Homes and Developers Pvt Ltd Managing Director T Naresh and Director T Sridhar together bagged Legacy Business Award of the Year 2022. This company has received numerous awards for their impeccable journey of two decades in real estate sector. Last year, Parijatha Homes Founder and Director T Anjaiah, who is the father of the Naresh and Sridhar, received the award as Best Preferred Builder in Infra category.

This year, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath presented gave the awards to all the winners at a ceremonyin Hyderabad. The recipients expressed their tremendous satisfaction and immense motivation to strive further in their respective fields. Those from housing and construction sector wanted to work more to fulfill the dreams of home-buying aspirants.

"SreeSiddi Vinayaka Property Developers has so far completed 32 ventures in Telangana during the past 15 years and six projects are under construction in various stages. All our ventures are successful mainly because of the customer satisfaction measures that we take up. It also resulted in repeat customerbase. Apart from business, we are also doing various charitable activities under the KMR Foundation. This trust was formed on the name of my father Kasarla Madhav Reddy. This award inspires me to do more such activities for the society," K Mahender Reddy told Bizz Buzz.

Sridhar from Parijatha Homes said, "In 2002, my father established this company after he retired as a head constable, without any prior experience in housing and construction. He always tried to provide homes on cost to cost basis to the customers without expecting huge profits. That's how he became a trusted builder to our customers and a role model to us. We continue his legacy and proud to receive this award."

He further informed, "Our company has completed 15 projects in Telangana, two in Andhra Pradesh and seven are under construction in different stages. Our prices always remain lesser when compared to our competitors in the market."

Expressing similar views, another second generation entrepreneur Roopali Kiron says, "With great inspiration and motivation from my role model, my father Suchir India MD & CEO Y Kiron, I am able to be where I am today. It took a lot of hard work, smart work, risk-taking, market research, strategic planning and numerous brainstorming sessions with my teams and best minds, to create Suchirindia Hotels and Resorts as the best hospitality service provider in the city."

She believes in perfectness, discipline and persistence to achieve any goal. She aims to expand the liesure and hospitality wing of Suchir India across the world by setting up hotels and resorts in global cities.

Another recipient Harinath Babu wishes to hire more local youth to give back to the society. He says, "Surya International is a 40-year-old company and we received several awards so far. This recognition gives a lot of satisfaction and inspires us to do something for the people around us. Coming from a agricultural family in Nizamabad, I am proud to be a first generation entrepreneur. Identifying the right people plays a major role in our success. Currently, we provide direct employment to over 400 persons and indirect employment to more than 3,000 persons. I am planning to offer more jobs to the youngsters of this region."

Dwaraka Ramesh felt very happy that Sai Properties and Projects were recognised and his company was awarded as the Best Investment Solutions Provider. With this award, he was inspired to deliver real estate properties at more affordable prices for the middle-class and below-middle-class customers. It also offers property management services.