5G a reality soon, says Reliance member Prasad

Hyderabad: The Bizz Buzz Business Conclave by the Hans India is underway in Visakhapatnam. The dignitaries who attended the BBBC has appreciated The Hans India for organising such a unique conclave in Visakhapatnam, a city of destiny. Each speaker on the stage has appreciated The Hans India for coming up with such a unique conclave which will be helpful for young generation and enthusiast businessmen.

Many dignitaries from various business field attended the conclave on this occasion. Every dignitary who was present on the occasion on the second session has shared their ideas.

On the occasion, Prasad stresses about the IT revolution and stated data is the fuel of any organisation and there is no growth without data. Out of 5 lakh crore of investment from Reliance Jio, it has spent 24, 000 crores in the last 3 to 4 years Jio with respect to warehouses, network, electronic setup, and office spaces, he added. Jio has been the backbone of the entire world during the pandemic. In the next ten days in Vizag, we will have 100 towers that will be 5G enabled; we will be doing the testing with the government's help, he announced. He also announced that the 5G spectrum may happen in June- July 2022.

On the Occasion, Mr Krishna Rao welcomed everyone and said we would have a focused theme of "transforming Vizag into a port of emerging technologies" that is the narrow focus of the session, which is narrowly Vizag being the destination of emerging trends.

On the occasion, Krishna Rao made some vital statements.

He stated that Andhra Pradesh, the name itself, is not a start-up; it is a legacy. The IT revolution kicked up here, and Vizag is no less than Bengaluru if it can be transformed like Telangana, Gurgaon, and other big cities.

He added that the input process output is the critical operation flow for any organisation or state. We need to have the key input for a great output, how Vizag becomes the port of emerging technologies.