7 out of 10 intra-day traders in red: Sebi

New Delhi: A study by market regulator Sebi showed that 7 out of 10 individual intra-day traders in the equity cash segment made losses in the financial year 2022-23. At the same time, the study highlighted a sharp surge of over 300 per cent in the number of individuals participating in intra-day trading in the equity cash segment in 2022-23 compared to 2018-19.

Interestingly, the average number of trades by loss-makers was higher than the profit-makers. Further, the share of young intra-day traders, with less than 30 years of age, has risen significantly over the period, according to the study released by Sebi on Wednesday.

