A $3 trn vision to build a rich and equitable future

Hyderabad: Telangana Rising 2047 outlines a bold and future-ready vision for transforming India’s youngest state into a $3 trillion economy by 2047, contributing 10 per cent to the national GDP while remaining firmly aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals. Since its formation in 2014, Telangana has rapidly emerged as a leader in governance, innovation and inclusive development. The new long-term roadmap positions people at the centre of progress and is rooted in the commitment to create a “Rich and Equitable Telangana for All.”

To capture ground realities and citizen aspirations, the state conducted one of its most extensive public engagement exercises across urban, semi-urban and rural regions. The consultations highlighted the demand for improved education, better healthcare, sanitation, safer environments and access to livelihood opportunities closer to home. A significant 65% of responses came from young people, underscoring the urgency of preparing the next generation with future-ready skills in IT, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, entrepreneurship and modern technical domains. These insights shaped eight thematic pillars covering the economy, youth, women, farmers, investment, infrastructure, spatial planning and climate goals—combining to reflect a collective aspiration for a socially inclusive and globally competitive Telangana.

The vision aims to transform the state into a $3 trillion economy through innovation-led growth across deep-tech, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cybersecurity, genetics, aerospace, defence, tourism, media and entertainment, advanced manufacturing and MSME development. The plan adopts Total Factor Productivity as a model, supported by the return of top global talent to Telangana, targeted policies and strong export and competitiveness strategies.

A major aspect of the blueprint is the adoption of strategic area-based economic planning, featuring a spatially layered development model that divides the state into the Urban Core, Peri-Urban and Rural Telangana. Hyderabad and other major urban centres will drive technology, R&D, digital services, high-end manufacturing and entrepreneurship, emerging as global hubs for innovation and knowledge-based industries. The Peri-Urban zones will focus on medium-scale manufacturing, logistics hubs, environmentally compliant industries, MSME clusters and skilling ecosystems, serving as critical connectors between rural production and urban markets. Rural Telangana will strengthen sustainable livelihoods through agri-tech, livestock, forest-based economies, handlooms, handicrafts, eco-tourism and digital agriculture, creating resilient and technology-enabled rural growth.

Telangana also seeks to establish itself as a premier global investment destination by building an ecosystem that supports advanced manufacturing, seamless ease of doing business, Global Capability Centres, skilled talent and high-quality infrastructure. Its investor-friendly policies and innovation clusters are designed to accelerate job creation and global economic integration.

A core component of Telangana Rising 2047 is the empowerment of key stakeholder groups—women, youth and farmers. The Chief Minister envisions enabling one crore women millionaires through tailored, lifecycle-based interventions that acknowledge the diversity of women’s experiences. Youth development will be anchored in strong foundational education and future-ready skilling aligned with regional economic needs, supported by global industry partnerships, apprenticeships, mentorship networks and entrepreneurship pathways. For farmers, the state aims to double incomes through crop diversification, agri-tech adoption, value addition, logistics enablement, better irrigation, strong FPO systems and real-time advisory services, building a resilient and profitable agriculture sector.

Human development forms another central pillar of the vision, with a strong emphasis on healthcare, nutrition and education. The state plans to expand primary and preventive care, strengthen digital health systems, build biobanks, enhance workforce capacity and provide universal access to affordable healthcare. The approach integrates social determinants such as nutrition and education to ensure that every citizen can lead a healthy and dignified life.

Sustainability is woven throughout the roadmap, with Telangana aiming to become a net-zero emissions state through major transitions in energy, industry, agriculture and urban planning. The focus will be on renewable energy expansion, green infrastructure, circular economic systems and nature-based solutions that promote climate resilience and ecological balance.

The success of Telangana Rising 2047 will be supported by three foundational enablers—technology and innovation, efficient financing and good governance. Together, these pillars and enablers provide a cohesive, future-oriented development framework designed to ensure that Telangana becomes a prosperous, equitable and globally competitive state by 2047.