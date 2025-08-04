Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) Celebrates 16 Glorious Years of ANTHE with the Launch of ANTHE 2025

· ANTHE to take place Online and Offline from October 04 - 12, 2025

· Scholarships to be offered for Classroom, Aakash Digital and Invictus Courses.

· Last year, a record was set when more than 1 million students wrote the exam.

· Many toppers (NEET UG, JEE Main and Advanced) started their journey with ANTHE including 22 out of Top 100 in NEET 2025 and 10 out of Top 100 in JEE Advanced 2025

· AESL also launches the Aakash Invictus Ace Test, a national-level scholarship exam for students of Classes 8 to 12 seeking advanced JEE preparation, scheduled for August 24, 31 and September 7, 2025.

· Registrations are open and students/parents can either apply online at https://anthe.aakash.ac.in/home or visit the nearest centre of Aakash Institute in their city

· For Invictus Ace Test register at https://www.aakash.ac.in/invictus-ace

Anthe Mission

· To continue its legacy of providing financial assistance to deserving students, helping them bridge the gap between their potential and their capabilities.

· Giving students a springboard to help prepare for high stakes competitive exams.

· To provide them with an All India Rank along with the State Rank to help them assess their preparation.

Marking 16 successful years of transforming student aspirations into achievements, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, proudly announces the launch of its flagship initiative – ANTHE 2025 (Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam). One of the most awaited annual events in the Indian academic calendar, ANTHE 2025 aims to empower Class V-XII studying students to rise above challenges and emerge as true problem solvers.

Carrying forward its mission of democratizing access to quality education, ANTHE 2025 offers up to 100% scholarships worth ₹250 Cr in total to Classroom, Aakash Digital and Invictus Courses, along with significant cash awards worth ₹2.5 Cr helping students achieve their dreams of a successful career in medicine or engineering. The exam opens the door for students to avail the best coaching for competitive exams like NEET, JEE, State CETs, NTSE, and Olympiads, offered by Aakash’s expert faculty.

Adding to this commitment, Aakash is also launching the Invictus Ace test, a scholarship exam for admission to the Aakash Invictus JEE Advanced preparation program for students from Classes 8 to 12 studying. The national-level eligibility-cum-scholarship test will be conducted on August 24, August 31, and September 7, 2025. The three-hour test (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM), available in both online and offline modes, carries a ₹300 application fee. Those who perform exceptionally well will be rewarded with scholarships of up to 100% and exciting cash prizes. Aakash Invictus is available to students at exclusive Invictus Centers in Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Meerut, Prayagraj, Dehradun, Bhopal, Indore, Ahmedabad, ChandigarhRohtak, Hyderabad, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Trichy, Vizag, Mumbai, Kolkata, Durgapur & Patna.

Mr. Deepak Mehrotra, CEO and MD of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), remarked, “ANTHE has become a symbol of possibility for students across India. Over the past 16 years, we have enabled meritorious students to pursue their dreams, regardless of financial background or location. At Aakash, we believe every student has the potential to become a problem solver, someone who can think critically, face challenges head-on, and create impact. ANTHE 2025 continues this legacy by providing deserving students with the resources, support, and motivation to rise and shine. With our wide network and hybrid learning approach, we are making quality education truly inclusive and outcome-focused.

From this year onwards, we are also launching the Invictus Ace Test for Scholarship & admission to the prestigious Aakash Invictus course for Advanced JEE preparation, that has been thoughtfully designed to evaluate students' understanding of core concepts and their preparedness for competitive exams.”

ANTHE has been instrumental in nurturing several top achievers over the years. In 2025, more than one million students appeared for the exam, making it one of the largest scholarship tests in the country. Many of AESL’s current toppers began their academic journey with ANTHE. Notably, this year 22 out of Top 100 in NEET and 10 out of Top 100 in JEE Advanced 2025 started their journey through ANTHE.

The examination will be conducted both online and offline, ensuring flexibility and reach for students across India. The online mode of ANTHE 2025 will be available from October 4 to 12, 2025, during which students can take the test at their convenience by selecting a one-hour slot. The offline exam will be conducted on 5th and 12th October2025, at over 415 Aakash centres located in 26 states and union territories.

Registrations for ANTHE 2025 are now open. Students can register online at https://anthe.aakash.ac.in/home or visit their nearest Aakash centre. The examination fee is ₹300 for both online and offline modes. A flat 50% discount is available for those who apply early. The last date to submit the application form is three days prior to the chosen online exam date and seven days before the selected offline exam date. Admit cards will be issued five days before the respective exam dates.

The results of ANTHE 2025 will be announced in phases. Results for Class X students will be declared on October 24, 2025, while results for Classes VII to IX will be declared on October 29, 2025. Result of Class V & VI will be declared on November 1st 2025. Results for Classes XI and XII will be announced on November 4, 2025. All results will be available on the official ANTHE website.

ANTHE will be a one-hour test comprising 40 multiple-choice questions based on the grade and stream aspirations of students. For Class V-IX students, the questions will cover subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and Mental Ability. For Class X students aspiring for medical education, the questions will cover Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mental Ability, while for engineering aspirants of the same class, the questions will cover Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Mental Ability. Similarly, for Class XI-XII students who aim for NEET, questions will cover Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology, while for engineering aspirants they will cover Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) is redefining test preparation with two powerful initiatives: Aakash Digital 2.0 and Aakash Invictus. Aakash Digital 2.0 is a unified, AI-powered learning platform that brings all AESL offerings online, delivering personalized, affordable, and high-impact coaching for NEET, JEE, and Olympiads. Complementing this is Aakash Invictus, a first-of-its-kind, elite JEE Advanced program designed for India’s brightest engineering aspirants. With small batches, top 500 JEE faculty, AI-driven insights, exclusive content, and a rigorous revision and testing module, Invictus offers precision-focused, phygital learning tailored for students targeting top IIT ranks or global engineering institutes.