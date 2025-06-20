Aakash Educational Services Limited Expands Presence in Chandanagar with New Centre Launch

Chandanagar, (Hyderabad), June 20, 2025: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services for NEET & JEE, proudly announces the launch of its new centre in Chandanagar.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the ceremony commenced with a ribbon-cutting by Chief Guest Arekapudi Gandhi, MLA from Serilingampally, TG, alongside esteemed guests including Mr. AMEETH KUMAR URITI (State Head), Mr. Nishanth Srivastava, Operation Lead, AP & TG of Aakash Educational Services Ltd.

The new classroom center is designed to cater to students preparing for Medical and Engineering entrance examinations. In addition to NEET and JEE coaching, the center will also offer foundation-level courses aimed at preparing students for competitive examinations such as Olympiads, while strengthening their academic fundamentals.

Speaking about the launch Dheeraj Kumar Misra, Chief Academic and Business Head at AESL said, "We are pleased to announce the opening of our new centre in Chandanagar, which represents an important step in our mission to bring quality coaching closer to students. Our focus remains on empowering students with strong academic foundations, conceptual clarity, and confidence to excel in competitive exams like NEET and JEE. This centre will offer access to experienced faculty, comprehensive study materials, and a learning environment designed to maximize student potential. We believe that every student, regardless of their location, deserves the best education and resources, and this expansion reflects our commitment to that goal."

With this expansion, AESL aims to provide quality education and expert guidance to more students in the region. This strategic move addresses the growing demand for top-tier preparatory services, ensuring that more aspiring students can access the high-quality coaching that Aakash Institute is renowned for.

AESL is recognized for offering thorough and effective preparation programs for students aiming to excel in high-stakes medical (NEET) and engineering entrance exams (JEE), as well as competitive exams like NTSE and Olympiads. The institute is dedicated to delivering top-quality test preparation services that empower students to realize their full potential and succeed in their academic pursuits.

J, R, H, D, A, K warmly welcomed attendees, emphasizing the institute’s mission to provide top-tier academic support for students preparing for IIT-JEE, NEET, and other competitive exams.