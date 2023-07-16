Aashvi Vijetha Group: Pioneers in Real Estate and Construction

Hyderabad: With over 30 years of experience in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Aashvi Vijetha Group stands as a pioneer in the real estate and construction industry. Their mission is to fulfill the aspirations of home seekers in major cities of South India by providing an upgraded lifestyle through homes that are perfect for cherishing moments with loved ones, while offering modern amenities. Their diverse portfolio includes gated communities, residential villas, bungalows, luxury living, independent houses, furnished homes, commercial properties, business spaces, and condos. They are committed to making uncompromised luxury accessible and affordable, driven by their enthusiastic architects, efficient project managers, and outstanding engineers, under the resourceful guidance of their top management.

Discover Urban Habitat: A space like no other

Their latest venture, Urban Habitat, redefines the concept of a home by creating a place where you truly belong. These thoughtfully designed homes strike the perfect balance between private personal spaces and nurturing, active community living. Urban Habitat offers not just a home, but an entire world that caters to its customer needs and desires.

Spread over 2.7 acres of prime land in Bandlaguda, Nagole, this meticulously planned property comprises three blocks with eight floors each. The gated community is eagerly awaiting the arrival of over two hundred families who will experience a lifestyle of comfort and luxury, complemented by top-notch amenities and modern facilities.

With options ranging from 1260 sq. ft to 2200 sq. ft, you will find your dream house, whether it’s a cozy 2-bedroom home, a timeless 2.5-bedroom house, or a spacious 3-bedroom residence. Our larger-than-life balconies, wide corridors, and adequate spacing between flats ensure an elevated living experience.

Luxury living with unparalleled amenities

At Urban Habitat, they offer an exclusive gated community experience with luxurious amenities to enrich the lives of its residents. Their star-studded clubhouse, spanning 15,000 sq. ft, overlooks a picturesque courtyard that doubles as a party lawn. It caters to everyone in the community, featuring a creche for toddlers, a spiritual centre, a rooftop swimming pool, and a private home theater for screenings. A dedicated fitness floor houses a gym, a yoga lounge, suite rooms, indoor games, and a banquet hall. They also provide workstations and a business lounge for those with ambitious working lifestyles.

Speaking to The Hans India, Madanmohan Cheedalla, Founder Vijetha group, said, “Anyone aspiring to buy a home first dreams of it and then buys it, we at VIJETHA keep this simple yet icon- ic philosophy at heart while designing our spaces. In our successful journey of 25 years, we witnessed multiple customers re- peating their home purchase with us and multiple landowners, investors repeatedly associating with us, this will be the strongest foundation of ours in enduring our legacy. Anyone buying with us always experience multifold worth of their invest- ment, we understand that purchase of a home is a lifetime dream for all of us - come join us as we fulfill these dreams for 5000+ families in this decade, come experi- ence your dream home buying at Vijetha, come experience lifestyles at Vijetha.”

Step outdoors to serenity and recreation

Urban Habitat boasts numerous outdoor spaces for residents to stay active and unwind. Take a stroll along the quaint walkway or find solace in the scenic pergola. Little ones can enjoy themselves in the dedicated play areas, while sports enthusiasts have their own arena. With round-the-clock security, well-lit cellar parking, generator backup, rainwater collection, in-house water and sewage treatment plant, and fire safety precautions, we ensure all necessities are met. The designer landscape throughout the community, combined with vaastu-conscious design principles, adds the perfect finishing touch.

Prime location and connectivity

Nestled in a well-connected location, Urban Habitat provides easy access to the conveniences and luxuries the city has to offer. Renowned hospitals are just 5 minutes away, ensuring health remains a top priority. Multiple supermarkets and shopping malls are within walking distance, catering to all your desires. The property is well-connected to the rest of the city, with the metro station a mere 10 minutes away and the Outer Ring Road just a 20-minute drive. Top schools and colleges are also conveniently located within a 5-minute radius.