Abbott Launches New and Advanced Ensure Diabetes Care, A Clinically Proven Formula to Help Manage Blood Sugar

Abbott, the global healthcare company, today announced the launch of a new and advanced formulation of Ensure Diabetes Care. Building on over 30 years of pioneering scientific nutrition and supported by more than 60 clinical trials, this innovation empowers people with diabetes to live a better life.

It features a triple care system with vital nutrients, including 4X higher myo-inositol*, a low glycemic index carbohydrate blend, which is designed to help minimize blood sugar spikes. Combined with high protein and high fiber, these nutrients work together to support blood sugar control, help reduce cholesterol, and aid in weight management. This also helps preserve lean muscle during weight loss, while significantly reducing overall body fat, including visceral fat — stored deep in the belly around organs like the liver and pancreas — which is linked to conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Globally, diabetes is one of the fastest-growing health challenges today with 589 million adults living with the condition, and this number is predicted to rise to 853 million by 2050. India, with 101 million people living with the condition, ranks second worldwide in diabetes prevalence. Focusing on proven solutions — including nutrition’s essential role in diabetes management — can help decrease this burden.

Nutrition and glycemic control are important factors that may be a challenge to manage. Glycemic control refers to how well a person is able to maintain their blood glucose levels within a healthy range. Three out of four people living with diabetes have poor glycemic control due to a variety of factors that include nutritional habits, genetic predisposition and lifestyle.

Agnes Siew Ling Tey, Ph.D., senior lead, clinical science and nutrition in Abbott’s Asia-Pacific nutrition R&D centre says, “Diabetes-specific nutritional formula is a cornerstone of diabetes management. Clinical evidence shows that it can significantly improve glycemic control, reduce cardiometabolic risk, and support weight management. When integrated into lifestyle interventions, it offers a powerful tool to enhance long-term health outcomes for people living with diabetes.”

She further added: “Finding the right nutritional plan for diabetes management is a critical part of optimizing quality of life, but it’s not easy. Ensure Diabetes Care’s new and advanced formulation is a science-backed and convenient solution to help those living with diabetes adjust their lifestyles and take control of their health.”

New and Advanced Ensure Diabetes Care Formulation

The new Ensure Diabetes Care formulation features an advanced blend of ingredients designed to help support diabetes management. The new formula has:

· Advanced slow-digested carbohydrate with 4x higher inositol* that helps manage blood sugar

· Dual blend of soluble and insoluble fibers (oat fiber) that help promote digestive tract health

· Prebiotic FOS (Fructooligosaccharides) to promote growth of good bacteria and help maintain a healthy digestive system

· A heart healthy fat blend to support cholesterol reduction #, cardiovascular health and is trans-fat free

· This scientifically designed formulation provides essential vitamins and minerals with increased vitamin D, chromium, calcium, and zinc to help meet the nutritional needs of people with diabetes

· No added sucrose, and high in protein and fiber

Anirban Basu, general manager for Abbott’s nutrition business in India says: “As diabetes continues to impact millions of lives across India and the world, solutions that empower individuals to take charge of their health are more critical than ever. Abbott’s new and advanced Ensure Diabetes Care formula reflects the company’s commitment to advancing science-based nutrition that supports better glycemic control and overall well-being. By integrating targeted nutrients and clinically proven ingredients, this innovation offers a meaningful step forward in helping people with diabetes live healthier, more active lives.”