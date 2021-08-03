ADAMA gives oxygen plants worth 3 cr to hospitals

Hyderabad: ADAMA India, an Israel-based MNC in Hyderabad, providing crop protection solutions, has announced that it has started handing over oxygen generation plants (PSA) and oxygen storage tanks to several hospitals in India as part of its ongoing community support initiative towards India's fight against Covid – 19 pandemic.

As many as 8 oxygen generation units and 2 storage tanks worth Rs 3 crore, will soon be installed in Mahavir Hospital and Research Centre, in Hyderabad, District Government Hospital, Nandyal, and Pushpalata Government Hospital in Gudivada in Andhra Pradesh.

The ESIC Hospital, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was the first to get an oxygen plant.

"At ADAMA we have always been committed to helping our community grow with us. In these challenging times, we want to help in whatever way we can. We are happy to donate key medical and oxygen generation equipment to the local hospitals to help them in the fight against Covid. We hope, together we will all come out of these challenging times soon," said, Yossi Goldshmidt, Chairman, ADAMA India.