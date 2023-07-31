Live
- ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.02cr belonging to Lalu Prasad's family members
- Depression to trigger heavy rains in Odisha
- Rise of 23.5 percent in detection of GST cases between 2021-2022-23
- Internet services in Nuh district of Haryana suspended following violence
- 8 students from Delhi schools represent India at the 25th World Scout Jamboree
- Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia walk hand-in-hand in Mumbai
- New beginnings for ‘KBC 15’:Theme tune changed, new lifeline introduced
- Dwarka Expressway construction nears completion; traffic expected soon: Nitin Gadkari
- Date locked for Ram-Boyapati’s ‘Skanda’ first single
- World Lung Cancer Day 2023 Date, History & Significance
Just In
ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.02cr belonging to Lalu Prasad's family members
Depression to trigger heavy rains in Odisha
Rise of 23.5 percent in detection of GST cases between 2021-2022-23
Internet services in Nuh district of Haryana suspended following violence
8 students from Delhi schools represent India at the 25th World Scout Jamboree
Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia walk hand-in-hand in Mumbai
Adani Energy Solutions net profit rises 8 pc to Rs 182 cr in June qtr
Adani Energy Solutions, earlier known as Adani Transmission, on Monday posted an 8 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 181.98 crore in the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.
New Delhi: Adani Energy Solutions, earlier known as Adani Transmission, on Monday posted an 8 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 181.98 crore in the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 168.46 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, according to a regulatory filing. Total income of the company rose to Rs 3,772.25 crore during the quarter from Rs 3,249.74 crore a year ago. In a statement, Anil Sardana, Managing Director of Adani Energy Solutions, said that its growth trajectory remains firm despite the challenging macroeconomic environment.
"Our pipeline of projects and recently operationalised assets will further strengthen our pan-India presence and consolidate our position as the largest private sector transmission and distribution company in India," he added. Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) has been renamed to Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) effective July 27, 2023.