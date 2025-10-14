Adani, Google forge $15 bn partnership to build India's largest AI data centre in Visakhapatnam

Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture company AdaniConneX, and Google on Tuesday announced a landmark partnership to develop India’s largest AI data centre campus and new green energy infrastructure at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Google’s AI hub in Visakhapatnam is a multi-faceted investment of approximately $15 billion over five years (2026-2030), comprising gigawatt-scale data centre operations, supported by a robust subsea cable network and clean energy, to drive the most demanding AI workloads in India. It will be brought to life in close collaboration with ecosystem partners, including AdaniConneX and Airtel, according to a company statement.

The foundational pillars of the Google AI hub, developed in collaboration with AdaniConneX, include purpose-built AI data centre infrastructure in Visakhapatnam that will add significant compute capacity to help pioneer a generational shift in India’s AI capabilities, the statement said.

The project also builds on both companies' commitment to sustainability and will see co-investment in new transmission lines, clean energy generation and innovative energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh. This will not only support the data centre’s operations but also enhance the resilience and capacity of India's electricity grid, the statement explained.

"The Adani Group is proud to partner with Google on this historic project that will define the future of India's digital landscape,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

“This is more than just an investment in infrastructure. It is an investment in the soul of a rising nation. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of nation-building and our commitment to empowering every Indian with the tools of the 21st century. Visakhapatnam is now set to become a global destination for technology, and we are thrilled to be the architects of this monumental journey," he added.

“To unlock India's massive potential in the AI age, we are investing in the Google AI hub, which will provide the critical foundation to drive growth and enable businesses, researchers, and creators to build and scale with AI,” Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said. “Working with Adani, we will bring our cutting-edge resources closer to communities and customers alike, and offer them the performance, security, and scalability to innovate and thrive on a global stage."

The development of this AI hub and connectivity gateway will create a powerful engine for economic growth in Visakhapatnam, and thereafter the entire nation by driving digital inclusivity and creating tens of thousands of jobs in technology, construction and clean energy, the statement added.