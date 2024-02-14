Adani Green Energy links 551 MW solar capacity plant to national grid

Mumbai: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has successfully operationalised 551 MW solar capacity plant in Gujarat’s Khavda renewable energy park which has now started supplying power to the national grid.

"AGEL achieved this milestone within 12 months of commencing work on the Khavda RE park, starting with the development of basic infrastructure, including roads and connectivity, and creating a self-sustaining social ecosystem. AGEL also transformed the challenging and barren terrain of the Rann of Kutch into a habitable environment for its 8,000-strong workforce," the company stated in a BSE filing.

The energy generated from the Khavda RE park is projected to power approximately 16.1 million homes annually.

The park is poised to become the largest renewable energy installation globally, with a planned capacity of 30 GW over the next five years.

"Adani Green Energy is creating one of the world’s most extensive renewable energy ecosystems for solar and wind,” Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said.

“Through bold and innovative projects like the Khavda RE plant, AGEL continues to set higher global benchmarks and rewrite the world’s planning and execution standards for giga-scale renewable energy projects. This milestone is a validation of the Adani Group’s commitment and leading role in accelerating India’s equitable clean energy transition journey towards its ambitious goals of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and carbon neutrality,” he added.

The AGEL share price increased by nearly 4% to Rs 1,882 in Wednesday's trade on BSE after the stock exchange filing.