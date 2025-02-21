Adani Group to Invest ₹30,000 Crore in Kerala Over Next Five Years

Thiruvananthapuram : The Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025 witnessed a major boost in investment commitments as the Adani Group announced a massive ₹30,000 crore investment in Kerala over the next five years.

Addressing the summit, Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted Kerala’s growing reputation as a leader in Ease of Doing Business and a global startup hub.

The Adani Group, which has already invested ₹5,000 crore in the Vizhinjam International Transshipment Port, has pledged an additional ₹20,000 crore to develop it into the largest transshipment hub in the region. The port, strategically located along the world’s busiest shipping lanes, made history by docking India’s largest container vessel with a capacity of 24,000 containers even before its official commissioning.

In addition to Vizhinjam, the Adani Group announced expansion of Trivandrum International Airport from a capacity of 4.5 million to 12 million passengers, with an investment of ₹5,500 crore. A Logistics and E-Commerce hub in Kochi to boost trade and commerce and increased cement production capacity in Kochi to support infrastructure development.

The investments align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of "Viksit Bharat", aimed at making India a global economic powerhouse. Kerala’s historical significance in trade, from the ancient Muziris port to the modern Vizhinjam port, has been instrumental in its economic evolution.

Quoting Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, the announcement reaffirmed the company’s commitment to nation-building through infrastructure development.

Kerala continues to set an example in human development and disaster management, with initiatives like the LIFE project, which has provided housing to lakhs of underprivileged families. With this investment, Kerala is set to further cement its position as a key economic and trade hub in India.