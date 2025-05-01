Adani Power clocks 21% growth in FY25 PBT

Ahmedabad: Adani Power on Wednesday reported a 21.4 per cent jump in consolidated continuing profit before tax (PBT) at Rs13,926 crore in FY25, compared to Rs11,470 crore in FY24, due to improved EBITDA and lower finance costs.

The Adani Group company registered a 10.8 per cent rise in consolidated continuing total revenues at Rs56,473 crore in FY25 compared to Rs50,960 crore in FY24, supported by higher sales volumes, offset partially by lower tariff realisation.

Continuing revenues exclude one-time prior period income recognition. Continuing EBITDA for FY25 grew 14.8 per cent to Rs21,575 crore, according to the company.

For Q4 FY25, consolidated continuing total revenue was higher by 5.3 per cent at Rs14,522 crore compared to Rs13,787 crore in Q4 FY24, primarily due to higher volume, offset by lower tariff realisation.

Consolidated continuing PBT for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs3,248 crore vs Rs3,464 crore for Q4 FY24 on account of higher depreciation due to new acquisitions, apart from slower demand growth and lower merchant tariffs.

In Q4 FY24, the company’s profit after tax (PAT) had non-recuring items like higher refund received from government authorities and gain on sale of unutilised assets. These were at lower level this quarter, with PAT at Rs2,599.23 crore.

In a significant achievement, the company reached 102.2 billion units (BU) power generation in FY25, up by 19.5 per cent from 85.5 BU in FY24. Consolidated power sale volume stood at 95.9 BU in FY25, up by 20.7 per cent from 79.4 BU in FY24 due to robust power demand and higher operating capacity.

For the January-March quarter (Q4), consolidated power sale volume stood at 26.4 BU in Q4 FY25, up by 18.9 per cent from 22.2 BU in Q4 FY24 due to growing power demand and higher operating capacity, said the company.

“Adani Power has posted ever-higher operating and financial performance for FY 2024-25, aptly demonstrating the strength and resilience of the Adani Portfolio companies. As we progress quickly in the next phase of capacity expansion, we are prioritising capital and cost efficiencies to sharpen our competitive edge and extend our sectoral leadership across key parameters,” Adani Power Limited CEO SB Khyalia said.