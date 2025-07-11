Adani Speaks at 5th Annual Conference of the SMISS-AP in Mumbai

In a compelling address at the 5th Annual Conference of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery – Asia Pacific (SMISS-AP) held at The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on July 11, 2025, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, underscored the critical role of spine doctors in restoring hope and dignity to their patients. Citing the lessons from the film Munnabhai MBBS, Adani highlighted the importance of humanity in healing, stating, “Healing is hope. Healing is humanity.”

Reflecting on his unconventional journey from a modest past to leading a massive conglomerate, Adani shared personal anecdotes about his early years, including his move to Mumbai at 16 without a degree or job. He emphasised the significance of resilience in both personal and professional domains, drawing parallels between the spine’s role in human anatomy and the need for organisational resilience in business.

Adani applauded the liberalisation of the Indian economy in the 1990s, which heralded a transformative era for entrepreneurs. He recounted how his ventures flourished as he embraced new opportunities during a time of economic upheaval, ultimately leading to the establishment of companies that have become industry leaders in diverse sectors, including renewable energy, logistics, and aviation.

However, his address did not shy away from serious concerns, as he revealed a shocking statistic: low back pain is now a leading cause of disability in India, affecting nearly one in two adults annually. Urging doctors and entrepreneurs alike to address this “silent crisis,” Adani called for innovative solutions such as AI-powered spinal diagnostic platforms and mobile surgical units to enhance rural healthcare.

He then articulated the role of the Adani Group in supporting healthcare transformation, pledging a staggering investment of Rs 60,000 crore towards healthcare, education, and skill development. Adani stressed the urgency for a systemic redesign of healthcare, advocating for an integrated approach that harmonises clinical care, research, and technology.

“Healthcare does not need incremental upgrades; it needs a revolution rooted in intelligence and empathy,” he stated, announcing plans for the establishment of comprehensive 1,000-bed healthcare campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. These facilities, guided by the Mayo Clinic, aim to embody world-class standards and promote advanced medical practices.

In closing, Adani inspired the audience to envision ambitious goals for the future of spinal care and healthcare at large. “If you dream of a med-tech breakthrough — go for it! If you want to serve India at scale and with empathy — go for it!” he encouraged.

Reaffirming the vital link between healthcare and national progress, Adani remarked, “India cannot rise if her people cannot stand. And her people cannot stand without you,” thereby imploring the medical community to collaborate in building a healthier nation. The event concluded with a resonant call to action for attendees to unite in their mission, using the metaphor of the spine to symbolize strength and resilience.