Adani Wilmar unspools #Fortunewaliholi DVC to celebrate Holi colours, food

Mumbai: Adani Wilmar, one of India's largest FMCG companies in the food space, has launched a campaign titled 'Holi ke rang, Fortune ke sang' to resonate with the festive colours and fervour of the festival celebrated across the HSM (Hindi-speaking market).

Crafted to showcase Fortune's premium offerings, including edible oils, besan, basmati rice, atta, pulses, sugar and poha, the brand unveiled the campaign with a vibrant and captivating 70-second digital film to celebrate Holi.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the campaign film vividly portrays the vibrancy of the festival through bursts of colours, showcasing the robust and euphoric celebrations across the country.

The film captures the essence of the colourful celebrations from the streets to the kitchen, where traditional Holi delicacies such as 'gujiya' and 'khasta mathiri' are prepared using Fortune products, including kachchi ghani mustard, soyabean and sunflower oils.

It concludes with the message, "Toh aap bhi apne dhang se Holi manaiye aur Fortune se tyohaar ki raunak badhaiye! Kyunki Fortune ke har rang mein hai kuch khaas #Fortunewaliholi."

The campaign deeply resonates with Fortune's core brand values, reflecting its commitment to nurturing traditions and embodying the spirit of India. With its portrayal of home-cooked dishes, the campaign emphasises the significance of love and nurture within families -- a message that Fortune has championed for years.

Commenting on the short film, Mukesh Mishra, Adani Wilmar's Vice President, Sales and Marketing, said, "Holi holds a special place in the hearts of millions across India. It is a time when communities come together, transcending barriers, spreading boundless happiness."

He added: "At Fortune, we cherish these values deeply, and as a brand deeply rooted in the cultural fabric of India, we are thrilled to connect with our consumers on a more emotional level, especially in the HSM (Hindi-speaking markets) belt, where Holi holds profound significance."

Mishra concluded by noting: "We understand that festivals like Holi are not just about food; they are about creating memories, sharing joy, and strengthening bonds. That is why our Holi initiative goes beyond providing cooking essentials. It is about becoming a companion in moments of celebration and joy, enriching the festivities with the essence of home."