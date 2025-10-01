Live
- Min Yadav launches free health camp for municipal workers
- The unsung force behind Brahmotsavams
- Worshipped by both Hindus, Buddhists: Nepal chooses a 2-yr-old girl as new living goddess
- Final electoral roll out in Bihar; 1.63L voters added in Patna
- Bail orders in an alleged fraud case of Rs 1.9 crore: SC directs training for Delhi judges over serious lapses
- Rape case: Prajwal challenges conviction in HC
- Govt asks e-commerce firms: Why prices went up despite GST cuts ?
- 1,71,418 suicides in India in 2023
- GST adjustments benefit fisheries sector
- Rashtraneeti: Delhi students to learn about RSS, freedom fighters
ADB projects 6.5% GDP growth
Highlights
New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday projected India’s growth at 6.5 per cent for 2025 (FY26) and 2026 (FY27), as it trimmed its growth outlook for developing Asia and the Pacific by 0.1 and 0.2 percentage points for this year and next, respectively, amid the emergence of a new global trade environment shaped by tariffs and updated trade agreements.
