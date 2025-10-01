  • Menu
ADB projects 6.5% GDP growth

ADB projects 6.5% GDP growth
New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday projected India’s growth at 6.5 per cent for 2025 (FY26) and 2026 (FY27), as it trimmed its growth outlook for developing Asia and the Pacific by 0.1 and 0.2 percentage points for this year and next, respectively, amid the emergence of a new global trade environment shaped by tariffs and updated trade agreements.

