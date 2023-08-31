Live
- Elon Musk's X to let you make audio, video calls without phone number
- Students unleash their creativity
- Following are foreign exchange rates on August-31-2023
- Goa professor booked for molesting student
- PL Sector Report: Chemicals - Sector Report – Small volume, high margin products key for success
- NIA court orders property attachment in 2019 narco-terror case involving Khalistani operatives
- An Intermediate student reportedly attempts suicide
- Celebrity Style Inspiration for Rakshabandhan Celebrations
- Google announces training programme for journalists covering upcoming elections in India
- Naveen, Scindia flag off Bhubaneswar-Utkela flight service
Just In
Aeroflex Industries IPO lists at a premium of 83%
Highlights
Mumbai-based Aeroflex Industries made a strong listing debut today on BSE at a premium of 82.78 per cent at Rs.197.40.
New Delhi : Mumbai-based Aeroflex Industries made a strong listing debut today on BSE at a premium of 82.78 per cent at Rs.197.40.
Pantomath Capital is the sole Book Running Lead Manager in Aeroflex Industries IPO.
Together with Pre-IPO of Rs 76 crore, Aeroflex and its Promoter, Sat Industries Ltd, raised a total of Rs 427 crore. Aeroflex IPO was subscribed 97.11 times in which the QIB portion was subscribed 194.73 times. Nippon Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund and White Oak Mutual Fund led the anchor book of Aeroflex.
Aeroflex IPO had received more than 27 lakh applications, which is the highest number of applications received in any IPO so far this year.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS