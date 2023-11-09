Air India enters into intermodal interline agreement with Deutsche Bahn

New Delhi: Tata-owned Air India has entered an inter-modal interline agreement with WorldTicket, the exclusive distributor for Europe’s largest railway operator, Deutsche Bahn.

The collaboration enables Air India passengers to travel on a single intermodal ticket beyond Frankfurt with convenient train connections to or from other cities and towns across Germany, including those without airports, on Deutsche Bahn.

“This lets travellers to connect to and from over 5600 train stations in Germany on the Deutsche Bahn network. Travellers can also take train connections on Deutsche Bahn to and from Amsterdam, Brussels, and Zurich via Air India’s Frankfurt gateway. WorldTicket is an IATA travel partner with its own AOC-holding airline, FlexFlight, bearing designator code W2, thus making intermodal journeys on a single ticket possible,” said the airline spokesperson.

“The partnership with WorldTicket for Deutsche Bahn also allows Air India passengers to enjoy the benefit of the same baggage allowance on the rail routes as offered by Air India on its own Flights,” said the spokesperson.

“We observe substantial passenger traffic on our Frankfurt flights that further connects to and from other German cities and towns, and this partnership addresses the needs of an increasing number of such guests. We are delighted to be working with WorldTicket and Deutsche Bahn in this effort,” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer, Air India.

Air India recently entered another similar intermodal partnership to provide passengers easy access to an extensive network of rail and bus operators in the UK, Italy, Austria, Belgium, and the Netherlands.