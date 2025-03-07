  • Menu
Airtel Payments Bank Honours Women Business Correspondents on International Women’s Day

Airtel Payments Bank celebrated the contributions of women business correspondents (BCs) in Telangana, recognizing their role in driving financial inclusion.

Airtel Payments Bank celebrated the contributions of women business correspondents (BCs) in Telangana, recognizing their role in driving financial inclusion. With over 100,000 women BCs nationwide, the Bank honoured five outstanding BCs for their efforts in expanding banking access to underserved areas.

The event in Hyderabad, graced by Retired IAS Officer Chiranjeevulu Togarla, highlighted the Bank’s commitment to women-led financial empowerment. Chief Information Officer Pinak Chakraborty reaffirmed the Bank’s dedication to training and supporting women BCs, ensuring they continue to bridge financial gaps and foster economic participation across India.

