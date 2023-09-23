AJIO announces up to 90% off on top brands

India’s premier fashion e-tailer AJIO announced its flagship event ‘All Stars Sale’ powered by Marks & Spencer in association with Lee and Wrangler. Though it started on Friday, customers got early access for a limited period of six hours since September 17, 2023. During the AJIO All Stars Sale (AASS), customers can shop across 5,500+ brands offering over 1.5 million curated fashion styles.



Customers can save big and get up to 50-90 per cent off across top brands like Adidas, Nike, Puma, Superdry, GAP, USPA, Steve Madden, Levis, Marks and Spencer, ONLY, Armani Exchange, Ritu Kumar, ALDO, Buda Jeans Co, Fyre Rose, Encrustd, SAM, Portico, Home Centre, Maybelline and Melorra. Also, an extra discount up to 10 per cent is given on using ICICI credit and debit cards. Brands Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Badshah and Jim Sarbh are back in action in the AASS campaign film, spotted in the world’s biggest brands flaunting their favourite styles across western wear, athleisure, sneakers and top denim brands. The 360-degree campaign will run across OTTs, social and digital media.

Vineeth Nair, CEO of AJIO, said: “AASS brings fashion’s biggest brands to customers giving them a truly enthralling shopping experience. In this edition, we expect continued momentum of increasing orders from smaller towns and cities. We expect over 10 lakh first-time shoppers to experience and shop from the 1.5million+ styles on AJIO.”