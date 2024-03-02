Ajio rolls out ‘All Stars Sale’

Fashion e-tailer, Ajio announced its flagship event ‘All Stars Sale’. Starting from March 1, 2024, the sale offers up to 50 to 90 per cent discount on various brands.



More than 6,000 brands, international, owned labels and homegrown brands, with over 1.7 million curated fashion styles across categories such as fashion, lifestyle, home and decor, jewellery, beauty and personal care are available on the platform.

Vineeth Nair, CEO, Ajio, said: “In the last few months, we have added 500 new brands and scaled up our total catalogue size.

With increasing Average Basket Value (ABV) and greater demand for premium brands, we expect the Ajio All Stars Sale to witness a strong premiumization trend in non-metros that will drive growth.”

He further added that customers can get up to 50 to 90 per cent discount across top brands and categories with an extra instant discount of up to 10 per cent on using ICICI credit and debit cards. Moreover, during the sale, top shoppers also stand a chance to bag rewards every eight hours such as Apple iPhone 15 512GB worth Rs 1,09,900, Apple MacBook 512GB worth Rs 1,49,900, and Samsung S23 Ultra 512GB priced at Rs 1,61,999.

Nair informed that film actress Shraddha Kapoor will feature in the launch campaign film. The Sale campaign is based on cricket season fever. The tagline is ‘the world’s biggest brands play here’. The campaign will run across TV, OTTs, social, digital and print.