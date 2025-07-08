Alekta Solutions Unveils ‘Pinaka’: A Next-Gen AI-Powered SaaS Platform at ‘Pinaka Stellar’ Pre-Launch Celebration in Hyderabad

Alekta Solutions, the US-headquartered technology consulting and product development firm, marked a major milestone in its global expansion strategy with the pre-launch celebration of its flagship SaaS platform, Pinaka, at the exclusive ‘Pinaka Stellar’ event held at Avyay Banquets, Hyderabad.

Founded in 2016 by seasoned tech entrepreneur Shravan Kumar Bele, Alekta Solutions has rapidly emerged as a forward-thinking technology partner, with a strong presence in the US and growing operations in Asia. The company’s latest innovation, Pinaka, represents a strategic leap in empowering businesses worldwide through technology-led transformation.

Pinaka is a next-generation, AI-powered SaaS platform that seamlessly integrates Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Point of Sale (POS), fintech solutions, and AI-driven business intelligence. Designed to provide business owners and enterprise leaders with unified control, operational efficiency, and real-time insights, Pinaka is poised to serve a diverse range of sectors including retail, hospitality, and multi-location enterprises.

Speaking at the event, Shravan Kumar Bele, Founder & CEO of Alekta Solutions, said "With Pinaka, we are introducing a product that is not only technologically advanced but also deeply aligned with the practical needs of modern businesses. Our investment in India reflects our belief in its dynamic talent ecosystem and fast-growing market potential. This launch is just the beginning of a larger vision to empower businesses globally with intelligent, scalable solutions."

Alekta Solutions has already invested close to -$1 million USD in its Indian operations and product development, with plans to invest an additional -$6 million USD over the next three years. This growth roadmap focuses on expanding across IT, hospitality, and real estate sectors throughout India.

In a strategic move to strengthen its footprint in Asia Pacific, Alekta has partnered with *Affluence Consulting* as its exclusive service partner for APAC, paving the way for future rollouts in India, Singapore, and the United States.

Commenting on the partnership, Vijay Nadipineni, Founder & Managing Director of Affluence Consulting, said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Alekta Solutions on this ambitious journey. Pinaka stands out for its ability to unify operations and unlock data-driven decision-making for businesses of all sizes. Together, we aim to set new standards for technology adoption and operational excellence across the APAC region."