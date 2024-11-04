All-New Dzire set to revolutionise the sedan segment; Pre-bookings now open

Live
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, today commenced bookings for its highly anticipated 4th Generation Dzire.
New Delhi : Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, today commenced bookings for its highly anticipated 4th Generation Dzire. India's highest-selling compact sedan*, the All-New Dzire is set to revolutionise the segment with its progressive design, segment-first features and unparalleled value proposition.
Pre-booking options for customers:
The All-New Dzire can be booked with an initial payment of ₹ 11 000
· By logging on to - www.marutisuzuki.com/dzire
· Or by visiting your nearest Maruti Suzuki ARENA showroom
Building on the remarkable legacy of the Dzire brand, this new generation model represents a significant leap forward in Maruti Suzuki's commitment to offer exceptional vehicles to the Indian market.
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The Dzire's extraordinary journey since 2008 has made it India's favourite sedan, winning the trust of over 27 Lakh customers. With the All-New Dzire, we have crafted something that's not just the best in its segment but goes beyond conventional expectations. Its modern design philosophy, superior comfort and cutting-edge technology represent the perfect synthesis of what customers love about Dzire and what they aspire for in a modern sedan. By combining advanced powertrain options with thoughtfully curated features, the All-New Dzire is poised to deliver an exceptional experience."
Customers can pre-book the All-New Dzire at any ARENA showroom or by logging on to www.marutisuzuki.com/dzire with an initial payment of ₹ 11 000.
Video Link - https://youtu.be/YU6NpefiE1U