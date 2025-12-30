All safety concerns over HAL's Dhruv NG helicopter addressed: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

Bengaluru: With Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Dhruv NG helicopter, powered by indigenous twin Shakti 1H1C engines, successfully completing its maiden flight here on Tuesday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said all safety concerns raised earlier have been addressed during its development.

Addressing the media after the inaugural flight, Naidu said: "Feedback from previous incidents has been taken very seriously. Past experiences, along with feedback from international regulators and agencies, were carefully analysed, and solutions were incorporated. What HAL has created today makes us proud. We believe the DGCA certification for the civil aviation variant will be a smooth process."

"Every safety aspect that was a concern earlier has now been addressed, and appropriate solutions have been provided. There is no cause for worry," he underlined.

Naidu said all systems and equipment had been reviewed and feedback duly implemented. "One of the latest requirements for civil operations was an emergency window exit, which has now been incorporated. There are several such improvements in this aircraft that will be of great benefit," he said.

Referring to the larger vision, the Minister said India currently has around 300 helicopters, while the demand is estimated at 1,000 to 1,500. "We cannot rely on foreign countries. With the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, civil aviation and the DGCA are extending full support to HAL. HAL has also shifted its approach from being defence-centric to focusing on civil aviation, which has resulted in a remarkable platform like the Dhruv NG," he said.

"The helicopter is capable of operating at high altitudes. This maiden flight marks an important first step. It will be a significant milestone in collaboration between civil aviation and defence, and the civil aviation sector will benefit immensely from it," he added.

The HAL said that the Dhruv NG is powered by twin Shakti 1H1C engines, which offer higher power ratings and enable complete internal maintenance within India. It features a civil-certified glass cockpit compliant with AS4 requirements and a modern avionics suite that provides enhanced situational awareness.

Advanced vibration control systems ensure a smoother ride, making the helicopter suitable for VIP transport, emergency medical services and utility operations.

According to HAL, the helicopter has a maximum take-off weight of 5,500 kg, a top speed of 285 kmph, and a seating capacity for up to 14 passengers.

Positioned as a cost-effective and high-performance alternative to imported light twin-engine helicopters, the Dhruv Civil NG is supported by HAL’s "One-Stop Solution" covering manufacturing, maintenance, and upgrades. Operational support is provided through integrated logistics models such as Power-by-the-Hour (PBH) and Performance-Based Logistics (PBL), ensuring high fleet availability and serviceability, HAL said.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, the Union Minister said he had spent a long time examining what needed to be done in the civil aviation sector.

"On one hand, we are witnessing tremendous growth driven by the Prime Minister’s vision of making aviation an inclusive sector accessible to the common man. This vision ensures that civil aviation is not limited to the elite. Through this approach, we have created infrastructure, built new airports, adopted advanced technologies and carried out several initiatives, resulting in India becoming the world’s third-largest civil aviation market," he said.

Naidu said a common suggestion was to invite foreign players to manufacture components in India, but he disagreed. "If we truly align ourselves with Viksit Bharat 2047 and fully commit to Atmanirbhar Bharat, the solution lies with HAL. The question was why HAL had not been fully integrated into the civil aviation sector. That is why we tasked our teams and the DGCA to certify HAL’s platforms," he said.

"With focused efforts, the timeline has been achieved. We have also created a record by certifying the first fully indigenous Shakti engine for civil aviation. This is a major achievement for the country and demonstrates HAL’s true potential," he added.



