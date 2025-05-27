AM Green inks deal with Rotterdam Port Authority

Kakinada: AM Green and the Port of Rotterdam Authority signed an MoU to focus on building a green energy supply chain between India and Northwestern Europe via Rotterdam, Europe’s first energy port and a key hydrogen carrier’s entry point.

The partnership will jointly support the development of strategic port infrastructure for safe distribution of hydrogen-based fuels and products, and link India’s Net Zero Industrial Clusters to Europe, enabling exports of up to 1,000,000 tons annually. The envisaged supply chain can enable trade of green fuels up to $1 Billon between the two economies.

AM Green is pushing its ambitious goal to develop 5,000,000 tonnes of green ammonia production capacity by 2030, equivalent to about 1,000,000 tonnes of green hydrogen to meet the rising global demand for green fuels, with initial production starting in Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

Boudewijn Siemons, CEO of Rotterdam Authority,said: “With India’s vast potential for green hydrogen production, combined with Rotterdam’s strategic location and advanced infrastructure, the collaboration will lead to a robust and sustainable green energy supply chain between the two regions”

AM Green and Greenko Group Founder Anil Chalamalasetty said: “ This collaboration enables the seamless movement of green molecules and fuels from India to Europe, reinforcing AM Green’s position as a global clean energy transition platform and accelerating industrial decarbonisation globally.”